Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Likely Today; No IMD Alert This Week

Mumbai Weather Update: |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Tuesday as monsoon conditions remained active across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rainfall and thundershowers through the day, although no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy on Tuesday, with light rainfall expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, isolated areas could receive moderate to heavy showers during intense spells.

The weather department has also forecast gusty winds accompanying rainfall. Wind speeds are expected to remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during stronger spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday morning was 29°C.

Rainfall Activity Likely To Remain Subdued

Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed several moderate to heavy spells of rainfall during the opening days of August. However, rain activity gradually declined later in the month, with the city receiving occasional light to moderate showers. As of now, rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued during September, although intermittent showers could continue as monsoon conditions persist.

Light to moderate rain is likely at intervals through the week, with residents expected to experience typical monsoon conditions, including cloudy skies, occasional showers and gusty winds. Commuters have been advised to remain cautious during sudden intense spells, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Remains 'Good'

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Tuesday morning. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 17. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51 to 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.