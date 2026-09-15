Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Continue; No IMD Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Showers, Gusty Winds Lash City; No IMD Alert For The Week | FPJ

Mumbai: Light rain, cloudy skies and gusty winds were reported across Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning as monsoon conditions remained active in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent showers and thundershowers through the day, though no rainfall alert has been issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy on Tuesday, with light rain expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated parts of the city may receive moderate to heavy showers during intense spells.

Gusty winds are also expected to accompany the rainfall. Wind speeds are likely to remain around 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during stronger spells. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Tuesday morning was 28°C.

The weather conditions come days after Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday. The downpour disrupted several Ganesh idol arrival processions and affected festive shopping in parts of the city, coming after a prolonged lull in rainfall.

Despite the heavy showers, devotees continued with their Ganeshotsav plans, with many adjusting their schedules due to the weather. The rainfall, however, did little to dampen the festive spirit as devotees continued to welcome Lord Ganesha across the city.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Tuesday morning. The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 40.

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good' and indicates minimal health risk. Readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category, while 101-200 is classified as 'Poor'. AQI levels between 201 and 300 are considered 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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