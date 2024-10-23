Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rains & Thunderstorms In City; Check Out AQI, Temperatures & More

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rain in city | Photo Credit: AFP

The city has experienced occasional rainfall in recent days. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the events on Wednesday seem to have rain or thundershowers that would occur towards evening or night in the dream city. It is projected that the highest temperature will hit 36 degrees Celsius, with the lowest potentially falling to 25 degrees Celsius. The range of relative humidity has been from 69% to 86%.

Mumbai Temperatures Today

The city experiences humid start for the day; even though the skies are clear, few dark clouds can be spotted. The temperature is 29 degrees Celsius at 9:00 AM (IST). The temperatures may seemingly vary from 25 degrees Celsius at minimum to 34 degrees Celsius at maximum. The humidity is currently at 83%.

IMD Weather Predictions

The city has experienced on-and-off rainfall in recent days. The forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Wednesday predicts mostly cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. At this time, no weather alerts have been issued for the city.



After many days of ongoing rain, the IMD predicts that Mumbai will not have any extended periods of rain this week, and the city is likely to have sunny weather in the coming days.

Mumbai AQI Today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) indicates that the air conditions in Mumbai are currently at 'poor' standards with 113 AQI. The AQI indicates that there is PM10 air pollution in Maharashtra. People with respiratory issues are requested to take extra precautionary actions. Wearing masks as you step out is advised.

Tomorrow's Weather Predictions

Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky on October 24, with temperatures fluctuating between 24 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the depression has escalated into a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue a cyclone alert for Odisha and West Bengal. Between October 25 and October 28, the city is expected to experience predominantly sunny weather, with high temperatures ranging from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and lows between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius.

