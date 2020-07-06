Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in city

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 77% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 30 (Good) on Monday morning.