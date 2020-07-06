Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in city

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 28.7°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 77% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 30 (Good) on Monday morning.
The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for July 6.
"Monsoon remained widespread active over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall over many places and isolated extremely heavy falls," read a press release by IMD. The weather agency further said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall. "Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places," it added. "Moderate rain very likely in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 48 hours," it further said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)