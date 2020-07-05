Mumbai Weather Update: Rains lashes city; water-logging reported in several parts - see pics

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts were hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, resulting in water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city.

The Powai lake here started overflowing in the morning after the heavy downpour, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai Police urged citizens to stay away from the sea shore and waterlogged areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas in next two days and asked fisherman on the Maharashtra-Goa coast not to venture into the sea.