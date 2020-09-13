Mumbai weather update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Sunday.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai and Thane received 50 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. He further said that Konkan and interior parts of Maharashtra will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. "Mumbai Thane recd 50mm RF at isol places in 24 hrs Formation of low ovr W Central BoB off AP coast, Cyclonic circulation of Mah in E Central AS, Shear at 15N, Offshore trough frm N Mah to Kerala; Konkan & Interior likely to recv mod-hvy falls nxt 24 hrs," Hosalikar tweeted.