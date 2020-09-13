Mumbai weather update: IMD says city to witness cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rainfall today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today.
"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spells," IMD Mumbai said on its website on Sunday.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said that Mumbai and Thane received 50 mm rainfall in last 24 hours. He further said that Konkan and interior parts of Maharashtra will likely receive moderate to heavy rainfall in next 24 hours. "Mumbai Thane recd 50mm RF at isol places in 24 hrs Formation of low ovr W Central BoB off AP coast, Cyclonic circulation of Mah in E Central AS, Shear at 15N, Offshore trough frm N Mah to Kerala; Konkan & Interior likely to recv mod-hvy falls nxt 24 hrs," Hosalikar tweeted.
IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 86% in Santacruz and 93% in Colaba.
Meanwhile, the IMD on Saturday predicted moderate thunderstorms over several parts of the country for the next 12 hours along with widespread rains with thunderstorms over peninsular parts of the country over the next five days.
"Moderate thunderstorm and lightning likely at isolated places in east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana, coastal Andhra, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Konkan and Goa during next 12 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.
"Widespread rain with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm, and lightning very likely over peninsular India during the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Konkan, Goa & coastal Karnataka on September 12," the IMD added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)