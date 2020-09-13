Mumbai: Students appearing for final year exams can board local trains

Mumbai: Students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies as approved by the State Government of Maharashtra are now permitted to travel by the special suburban train services being run. This comes after the Central Railway, Mumbai received permission from the Ministry of Railways directing it to allow students to use local trains during exams.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR said students need valid identity cards and hall tickets to enter the railway stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for students’ convenience.