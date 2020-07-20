Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city to likely receive moderate rainfall today

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 48 (Good) on Monday morning.
The country has received six per cent more rainfall than normal so far in this monsoon season, but precipitation in parts of north India remains deficient, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.
The central India division has recorded 12 per cent more rainfall than normal. It comprises Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Last week parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat witnessed intense rainfall activity, it said.
