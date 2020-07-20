Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city to likely receive moderate rainfall today

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai will likely receive moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.