Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city to likely receive light rainfall today

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai will likely receive light rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.2°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 50 (Good) on Thursday morning.

IMD also said that high tide of 4.52 meters expected at 1343 hours in Mumbai today.