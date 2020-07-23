Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says city to likely receive light rainfall today

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Mumbai will likely receive light rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 28°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.2°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 93% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 50 (Good) on Thursday morning.
IMD also said that high tide of 4.52 meters expected at 1343 hours in Mumbai today.
Meanwhile, IMD's Dy Director General KS Hosalikar said that Mumbai received light to moderate rainfall at night. "Mumbai received light to mod Rains yesterday night. Scz AWS 49, Bandra 24, Ram Mandir 33, Mahalaxmi 14 mm. Thane and NM also recd isolated mod to heavy showers in last 24 Hrs. Forecast mod rainfall over Konkan and interior of state enhanced rainfall activity likely," he tweeted.
Hosalikar also said that Maharashtra will continue to get moderate rainfall, with few spells of heavy showers, till Friday and Saturday. "Friday/Saturday interior of Maharashtra will continue to get moderate rainfall, with few heavy showers, especially towards northern parts of Madhya Mah, Marathwada & vidarbha. Saturday pattern shifting central," he tweeted.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast for Wednesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 32.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 26.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 31.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 27°C.
