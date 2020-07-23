Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai and Delhi for third consecutive day

Oil marketing companies decided to keep petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Thursday for third consecutive day.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.64. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 79.83. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.77 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.60 per litre.

Oil companies had raised diesel prices marginally by 12 paisa on Monday while keeping petrol prices unchanged. On Tuesday as well there was no change in the retail price of the two petroleum products.