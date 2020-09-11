Mumbai weather update: IMD says city likely to receive rains over the weekend

With no rainfall for past couple of days, the Maximum City is boiling under soaring temperature. According to IMD Mumbai, the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai will witness extremely hot climate today. "Latest satellite image indicate possibilities of development of thunder clouds over Maharashtra from afternoon today. Mumbai very hot today, with cloud cover, may lead to weather late afternoon."