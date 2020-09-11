Mumbai weather update: IMD says city likely to receive rains over the weekend

With no rainfall for past couple of days, the Maximum City is boiling under soaring temperature. According to IMD Mumbai, the maximum temperature in the city on Friday will be 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai will witness extremely hot climate today. "Latest satellite image indicate possibilities of development of thunder clouds over Maharashtra from afternoon today. Mumbai very hot today, with cloud cover, may lead to weather late afternoon."
The IMD also said the next few days could bring in rains for Mumbai and suburbs. Moderate showers filled with an isolated heavy downpour over Mumbai and adjoining areas, meteorologists have been predicted.
Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai on its website said the city will likely receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday. "Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that, on Friday, the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.0°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.5°C. The city witness cloudy sky, with a relative humidity of about 78% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.
