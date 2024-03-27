Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Sunny Day; Mercury To Soar In Coming Days | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to a delightful scene of clear skies and a gentle breeze, setting a tranquil tone for Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the continuation of clear skies throughout the day, across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Temperature Update

Mumbai's minimum temperature was predicted to linger at 24 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum temperature expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. The day is poised to maintain a steady temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius.

Wind forecasts indicated speeds of 9.3 km/h, primarily from the southeasterly direction. The sun was forecasted to rise at 06:43 AM and set at 06:50 PM.

Weather Forecast Ahead

Looking forward, the forthcoming seven-day weather outlook hinted at a rise in minimum temperatures. Mumbai was expected to witness 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday, followed by 23-24 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday were projected to maintain temperatures around 22-23 degrees Celsius.

This week's high temperatures were anticipated to reach 33-34°C on the Western Line, potentially soaring to 35°C in certain western areas. Dadar and South Mumbai were also expected to experience highs near 32-33°C throughout the week, with humid afternoons anticipated.

Air Quality Continues To Stay In Satisfactory Category

Air quality, as measured by the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles, stood at 84, categorizing it as 'Satisfactory'. SAFAR-India's recommendations label AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'.