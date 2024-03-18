Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Hover Around 25°C

Mumbai: The city woke up with clear skies and a gentle breeze, setting a tranquil atmosphere for the day ahead. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a partly cloudy sky later in the day, extending to both Mumbai and its suburbs.

Today's Temperature Update

The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature may reach 29 degrees Celsius. Throughout the day, the mercury level is anticipated to remain steady at around 25 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecasted to blow at a speed of 7.92 km/h, with a direction of 314 degrees and occasional gusts reaching 9.23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and is expected to set at 06:47 PM.

Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, the seven-day weather forecast indicates a slight decrease in temperatures, with Mumbai likely to experience 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday and further drops to 23 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday are expected to see temperatures hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stands In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 111, falling under the 'Moderate' category. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels ranging from 100 to 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Heatwave Likely This Week

Mumbai witnessed pleasant weather on Monday morning, however a heatwave is expected to hit the city and its surrounding suburbs this week. The upcoming week is expected to bring scorching temperatures to Mumbai and its adjoining areas. According to local weather forecasts, Santacruz is projected to experience temperatures exceeding 37-38°C by Thursday, while interior regions could soar to around 41-42°C.