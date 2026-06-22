Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Monsoon Arrival In City Within 48 Hours Amid Yellow Alert

Pre-monsoon showers continued across Mumbai as the IMD forecast the arrival of the southwest monsoon within 48 hours | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 22: The southwest monsoon has advanced till Alibaug and Pune and is expected to arrive over Mumbai in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said on Monday.

The weather department, in its second forecast last week, had said that the onset of monsoon over Mumbai is expected by June 24. The official date of onset of monsoon over the metropolis is June 11.

"Conditions are favourable for onset of monsoon over Mumbai in the next 48 hours. As of Sunday, its northern limit has reached Alibaug. Mumbai will continue to get pre-monsoon rainfall till then and temperature will gradually drop," said IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh.

Yellow Alert For Mumbai And Neighbouring Districts

The IMD has sounded a Yellow Alert for 'thunderstorms accompanied with rainfall and gusty winds' for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for the next two days.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain at isolated places and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 25°C, respectively.

Mumbai witnessed pre-monsoon showers on Monday morning too, giving relief from the hot and humid conditions. Several areas received above 50 mm rainfall in the period of three hours, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Alert for moderate rainfall for the district of Mumbai.

The weather stations which recorded comparatively high rainfall included Pali Chimbai, Bandra (60.6 mm), Supari Tank, Bandra (59.6 mm), Adarsh Nagar, Worli (44.6 mm), G-South Ward Office (40.8 mm), Malabar Hill (38 mm), SWM Santacruz Workshop (35.8 mm), Cooper Hospital (35.6 mm) and D Ward Office (30 mm), among others.

Delayed Progression Of Monsoon

Despite its arrival over Kerala on June 4 and advancement up to southern Maharashtra by June 6, the monsoon was stagnant due to a poor surge in weather conditions required for its progression. The slow progression is also attributed to the El Niño climatic conditions transitioning towards the Pacific Ocean.

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If the monsoon arrives after June 24, it will be one of the most delayed onsets of monsoon over Mumbai in history. The latest onset has been June 25, in the years 2019 and 2023.

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