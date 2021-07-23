Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in city today

Mumbai and suburban areas continue to be battered by incessant rains on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers in city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 50-60 kmph to 70 kmph.

The weather department, on Wednesday, had issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rains over the next three-four days in the western and central parts of the country. The IMD also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Maharashtra’s east Vidarbha region, which includes districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 4.84 mm, 21.75 mm and 16.02 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.39 metres is expected at 11.37 am and another high tide of 4.01 is expected at 11.32 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.68 metres is likely to occur at 5.42 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation arising in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall and floods.

The Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reviewed the situation in the state.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT" According to the Maharashtra Government's Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the rescue operation being carried out by the state government and the measures being taken.

It further informed that PM Modi said the Central government would do its utmost to help the state in rescue and relief work.

Earlier, on Thursday, Thackeray held an emergency meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the state, caused by torrential rains that have battered the region over the past 24 hours.

Thackeray also directed the Disaster Management units and departments concerned to stay vigilant and start rescue operations immediately, informed the Chief Minister's office.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to Ratnagiri's Khed and Chiplun areas to tackle critical situations due to high tide and heavy rain. Two more teams have been mobilised for rescue operations one each for Khed in Ratnagiri and for Mahad in Raigad, from Pune headquarters.

(With inputs from Agencies)