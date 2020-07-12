Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that Mumbai will likely receive light to moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Sunday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 92% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 35 (Good) on Sunday morning.