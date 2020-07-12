Coronavirus in Mumbai: Doubling rate increases in major wards

With Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chase the virus campaign, the average growth rate has slowed down to 1.32 per cent from 1.72 per cent.

The doubling rate has also improved in major wards. Since the unlocking began in June, the number of cases started rising in the suburban belt of North Mumbai. With wards P-North, K-West, K-East becoming the hotspots of the disease.

To contain the spread, civic officials had launched chase the virus campaign on June 24. Aiming to follow the 4Ts - Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating.

The doubling rate of P-North has increased by 12 days since the campaign was launched. P-North's doubling rate now stand at 38 days, wherein on June 24, it stood at 26 days. This ward has become major hotspot with 2167 active cases, which is highest till date.

K-East ward which has 6051 active cases have also witnessed an increase in its doubling rate by 22 days. On July 24, the cases doubling rate was 39 days.