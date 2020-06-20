Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Mumbai might receive light to moderate rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 33.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.2°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 82% in Santacruz and 85% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 55 (Good) on Saturday morning.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general at IMD Mumbai, said that satellite image indicates reduction in cloud density over state. "Mumbai & around realized light to moderate rainfall in last 24 hrs. Satellite image indicates reduction in cloud density over state. WRF model guidance indicate decrease in rainfall activity over Konkan (Mumbai too) & interiors for next 48 hrs. East Vidarbha some rains tomorrow!", he tweeted.