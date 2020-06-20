Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 14th consecutive day; petrol price up by 51 paise, diesel by 61 paise

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for 14th consecutive day. The price of petrol has been increased by Rs 0.51 per litre while that of diesel by Rs 0.61 a litre.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 78.88 per litre in Delhi, Rs 85.72 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 77.67 a litre in Delhi, Rs 75.54 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 80. 62 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 73.07 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 82.27 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 75.29 per litre.