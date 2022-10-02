e-Paper Get App
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorm for the next 48 hours

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update | File
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light showers with partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms for the next 48 hours in Mumbai and the city suburbs.

Although Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning this Sunday, the forecast suggests rainfall and thunderstorms in the city towards the latter hours of the day, followed by Monday.

The minimum expected temperature is predicted to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the heat can go up to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius in the region.

