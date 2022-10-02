Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorm for the next 48 hours

Mumbai weather update | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light showers with partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms for the next 48 hours in Mumbai and the city suburbs.

Although Mumbaikars woke up to a sunny morning this Sunday, the forecast suggests rainfall and thunderstorms in the city towards the latter hours of the day, followed by Monday.

The minimum expected temperature is predicted to be 25 degrees Celsius, while the heat can go up to a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius in the region.

