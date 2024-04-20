Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Today; Mercury To Remain Stable Around 31°C Amid Heatwave Conditions

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies, Mercury To Soar In Coming Days | File Photo

Mumbai: The city witnessed another sunny day on Saturday morning, maintaining the clear sky trend witnessed in recent days, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city and its suburban areas are expected to experience mainly clear skies throughout the morning and the remainder of the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperature-wise, Mumbai saw a minimum of 26°C today, with the mercury set to rise to a maximum of 35°C. The ongoing heatwave conditions are keeping temperatures steady at around 31.3°C. Winds blowing from the north-westerly direction maintain a consistent speed of 7.4 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 am and is expected to set around 06:57 pm.

April To Be Hotter Than May, Say Weather Reports

Looking ahead, a slight rise in temperatures is projected, with Sunday reaching 26°C, followed by a dip to 25°C and 24°C on Monday and Tuesday respectively. From Wednesday through Friday, a slight increase is anticipated, with minimum temperatures hitting 25°C. Unusually, April is hotter than May for Mumbai this year, according to local weather reports. The presence of active westerlies suggests no heatwave in the forecast for next month.

AQI Falls In Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 124, categorising it as Moderate. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values ranging from zero to 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.