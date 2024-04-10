Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies Today; Mercury To Hover Around 27°C |

Mumbai:

Today's Weather Update

The day's temperature forecast indicated a steady minimum of 23 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, maintaining around 27 degrees Celsius throughout.

Winds were expected to blow at 9.3 km/h from the east-southeasterly direction, with the sunrise at 06:25 AM and sunset at 06:55 PM.

Slight Rise In Temperatures In Coming Days

Looking forward, the seven-day forecast anticipated a slight increase in minimum temperatures, with Thursday at 24 degrees Celsius, followed by 25 degrees Celsius on both Friday and Saturday, holding steady around 24-25 degrees Celsius from Sunday through Tuesday.

AQI Remains In Moderate Category

Despite the pleasant weather, air quality in Mumbai remained in the 'Moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles at 105. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are 'good', while 50-100 are 'satisfactory'. However, readings from 100 to 200 fall into the 'moderate' category, urging caution.