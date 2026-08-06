Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Warning Of Heavy Rain Today; AQI Remains In Good Category

Mumbai Weather Update | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate rain, overcast skies and gusty winds on Thursday morning as monsoon conditions continued to prevail across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, warning of heavy rain and thundershowers. However, no rain alert has been issued for the city for the remaining days of the week.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Today

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with heavy rainfall during the day. While widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are expected to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts likely to reach 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts experienced moderate spells of rain on Wednesday, and similar monsoon conditions are likely to persist over the next four days in Mumbai and Palghar districts. The IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert for Thane and an Orange Alert for Raigad for Thursday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts. Moderate rainfall is expected across several other parts of Maharashtra as well.

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Good

The ongoing monsoon has continued to keep Mumbai's air quality in the healthy range. According to official data, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 31 on Thursday morning, placing it firmly in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered good, indicating clean air with minimal health risk to the general public.

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