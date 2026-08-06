Mumbai Water Cut To Continue Despite Reservoir Levels Nearing 90 Per Cent; BMC Awaits Adequate Stock Until August 2027

BMC has decided to continue Mumbai's 10% water cut despite reservoir levels nearing 90% as it awaits sufficient long-term water reserves | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: Despite the levels in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai reaching nearly 90 per cent, Mumbaikars will have to wait longer for the BMC to reverse the 10 per cent water cut.

The cut will be reversed only after the BMC has sufficient stock to provide water supply to the metropolis till August 2027. As of Wednesday morning, the 12.87 lakh million litres (ML) of total usable water in the lakes is sufficient only till May 2027.

The cut was implemented in May as the water levels had fallen below 8 per cent. The BMC also had to use water allotted by the state government from the Vaitarna dam to meet the city's daily water demand of around 4,200 ML.

BMC Awaiting Monsoon Progress

"Although the lakes are satisfactorily filled now due to adequate rainfall in July, we have to wait till the second half of the monsoon ends. The weather department has forecast that the region is likely to receive below-average rainfall in August and September. We can take a call on reversing the water cut only after all seven reservoirs overflow," said an official from the civic hydraulics department.

The seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Tulsi and Vihar. The dams are located in Thane and Palghar districts; therefore, it is essential that the catchment areas receive adequate rainfall.

So far this monsoon, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi have filled to their full capacities.

Reservoir Storage Levels

Total capacity of seven lakes – 14.47 lakh ML

Water storage level as of Wednesday morning – 12.87 lakh ML (88.93 per cent)

Water levels in seven reservoirs:

Upper Vaitarna – 78.83 per cent

Modak Sagar – 100 per cent

Tansa – 98.85 per cent

Middle Vaitarna – 92.37 per cent

Bhatsa – 86.64 per cent

Tulsi – 100 per cent

Vihar – 100 per cent

Also Watch:

Rain Forecast

Meanwhile, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts witnessed moderate rain spells on Wednesday. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next four days in Mumbai and Palghar districts.

For Thane and Raigad districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow and Orange alerts, respectively, for Thursday, warning of heavy rainfall.

The rest of the state is also likely to receive moderate rain spells.

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