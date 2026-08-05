Mumbai Lake Levels Dip Marginally; Water Stock Of City's 7 Reservoirs Falls To 88.93%

Mumbai lake levels |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water reserves witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday despite continued monsoon showers across the catchment areas.

According to the latest data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total useful water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city stood at 12,87,076 million litres, or 88.93 per cent of the total live storage capacity. The current water stock is slightly lower than Tuesday's 89.54 per cent, marking a marginal decline of 0.61 percentage points.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details On Lake Levels

Among the major reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar Lake remain at 100 per cent capacity, while Tansa is at 98.65 per cent and Middle Vaitarna at 92.37 per cent. Bhatsa, the city's largest water source, stood at 86.64 per cent, while Upper Vaitarna recorded 78.83 per cent of its live storage capacity.

The catchment areas continued to receive rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Upper Vaitarna receiving 42 mm, Bhatsa 30 mm, Middle Vaitarna 21 mm, Tulsi 6 mm, Vihar 4 mm, Modak Sagar 13 mm, and Tansa 3 mm. The Bhandup Complex recorded 23 mm rainfall during the period.

Four of Mumbai's reservoirs have already overflowed this monsoon. Vihar Lake began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tulsi Lake later the same day. Tansa Dam started overflowing on July 22, while Modak Sagar overflowed on July 23. The BMC continues to monitor reservoir levels and rainfall across the catchment areas as the monsoon season progresses to ensure an uninterrupted water supply for Mumbai.

Mumbai's Weather Update

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to overcast skies as the IMD predicted another day of moderate rain and thundershowers without issuing any weather alert. Gusty winds are expected during intense spells, while the city's air quality remained in the 'Good' category, with an AQI of 31.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in