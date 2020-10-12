Mumbai Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday

The weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. While the rainfall might have brought in some respite from the heat, the humidity levels will be at 89% in Santacruz and 94% in Colaba.

IMD Mumbai also said that the city can expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain on Monday. "Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website.

The weather bureau said the southwest monsoon is unlikely to withdraw from the rest of the country until next week, thus further extending the rainfall season.

The ongoing depression over the Bay of Bengal --- a cyclonic circulation --- is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam during the night of October 12.

Besides Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the system will also bring rains over Telangana, north interior Karnataka, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha, and south Odisha on October 13, it said.

The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30. This season, the country received above normal rainfall for the second consecutive year.