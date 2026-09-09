Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For September 12-13, Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds

Mumbai is likely to see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the weekend | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: After a break of over two weeks, and amid rising temperatures and humidity, the region is likely to witness rainfall over the weekend.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow Alert for the state, including Mumbai and its metropolitan region, for September 12 and 13 for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds coming at a speed of 30-40 kmph.

Mumbai received less than 200 mm rainfall last month, making it one of the driest Augusts in history. As per the IMD's data, the city received 66% below-normal rainfall in August, and below-average rainfall is forecast to continue in September as well. However, the region will witness light to moderate rain spells, the weather department said.

Weather Conditions In Mumbai

Lately, the region is witnessing partly cloudy skies with light rain spells at isolated locations. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Colaba observatory were 32.7°C and 26.6°C, which were 2.2°C and 1.4°C above normal, respectively.

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As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will continue to remain partly cloudy with occasional light rain spells. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 26°C, respectively.

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