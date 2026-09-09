Mumbai Weather Update: Dry Spell To Continue With Slight Possibility Of Light Rain & Gusty Winds; AQI Remains Good | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies, light rain and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon activity continued across the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers through the day, with no rain alert issued for Mumbai this week.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy throughout Wednesday, with light to moderate showers expected at several locations. While widespread heavy rainfall is unlikely, isolated pockets could witness moderate to heavy spells accompanied by gusty winds.

Winds are expected to blow at 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 33°C, while Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 29°C on Wednesday morning.

The relatively subdued rainfall activity seen across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in August is expected to continue into September. Although no rainfall warning has been issued for the city this week, occasional spells of light rain are likely as monsoon conditions remain active.

The subdued conditions come after a strong start to the monsoon season, with Mumbai having already received substantial rainfall earlier in the season. However, rainfall activity eased considerably in August and is expected to remain relatively weak through September, with intermittent showers likely rather than prolonged heavy spells.

For commuters, cloudy skies and occasional showers are expected to remain the dominant weather pattern. Motorists and two-wheeler riders may need to exercise caution during periods of stronger winds and sudden rain, particularly in exposed areas.

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality remained in the 'Good' category on Wednesday morning. Official data showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 25.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', while 51 to 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.