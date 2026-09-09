Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On IRCTC, ISKCON Juhu Food Outlets Over Lapses; Govinda's Restaurant Faces Action Along With Several Others |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against several food establishments linked to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and ISKCON Juhu after inspections revealed multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

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The FDA conducted inspections at five IRCTC-linked establishments in Mumbai and Thane, as well as food outlets operating on the premises of ISKCON Juhu. Officials flagged several lapses, including poor hygiene, improper storage of food, pest-related concerns, clogged drains, inadequate testing and missing safety records.

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IRCTC-linked Establishment's Licence Suspended

Among the IRCTC-linked establishments, the FDA has suspended the licence of RK Associates & Hoteliers Pvt Ltd in Kurla West from September 8 until further orders. The establishment was inspected on September 2 and later re-inspected. According to officials, serious deficiencies continued to be found during the follow-up inspection, prompting the licence suspension.

Four other IRCTC-linked establishments have been issued improvement notices. These include Om Sai Ram Enterprises and Ambuj Hotels & Real Estate Pvt Ltd in Chembur, Express Food Services in Powai and Araha Hospitality Pvt Ltd in Kopri Colony, Thane East.

Read Also Bombay HC Directs FDA To Promptly Revoke Licence Suspensions Once Deficiencies Are Rectified

Action Against ISKCON Juhu Outlets

The FDA also initiated action against food establishments at ISKCON Juhu following inspections conducted on September 3. Licences of three establishments were suspended after officials reportedly detected several violations related to food safety and hygiene.

During the inspections, officials reportedly found inadequate testing of food and drinking water, improper segregation of raw and cooked food, clogged drains and water accumulation, along with pest-related concerns.

At one of the restaurants, inspectors allegedly discovered pest droppings inside a storeroom, while an open rear kitchen entrance was found to potentially allow pests to enter. Food handlers were also reportedly not wearing prescribed protective clothing. The FDA further found that records related to employees' medical examinations, vaccinations and food safety training were unavailable.

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Food Safety Lapses Flagged

At Govinda's Restaurant, inspectors reportedly flagged inadequate checks of raw materials, improper food segregation, drainage-related issues and shortcomings in pest-control arrangements. Gaps were also found in records concerning staff medical fitness and food safety training. The regulatory action assumes significance as these establishments cater to large numbers of people, including railway passengers and visitors to the prominent religious complex in Juhu.

The FDA has stressed that basic food safety measures, including hygiene, pest control, proper storage, testing and maintenance of mandatory records, cannot be treated as mere formalities.

The establishments facing suspension and improvement notices will now be required to rectify the reported deficiencies and comply with prescribed food safety standards before being allowed to continue operations or regain regulatory approval.

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