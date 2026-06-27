Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain, Thunderstorms On June 27-28

The IMD has forecast the return of rain and thunderstorms in Mumbai after a brief monsoon lull | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 26: The brief break in Mumbai's monsoon is set to end, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall over the weekend. A yellow alert has been sounded for June 27 and 28, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at isolated locations.

Friday brought only patchy showers to Mumbai, offering a brief respite after the week's intense monsoon activity. The contrast is stark: almost all of this month's rainfall came during a single 24-hour deluge between June 23 and 24. Of the 354 mm recorded at Colaba and 284 mm at Santacruz so far this month, 247.8 mm and 224.8 mm, respectively, were received during that spell.

Temperatures Rise As Rain Eases

As the monsoon took a brief pause, Mumbai's daytime temperatures rebounded on Friday. The IMD recorded maximum temperatures of 31.6°C at Colaba and 33.6°C at Santacruz, compared with 28.8°C and 32.2°C, respectively, a day earlier when the city was under the influence of heavy rain. The day's highs were 0.6°C and 2.3°C above normal, while minimum temperatures settled at 26.4°C and 25.8°C.

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Water Stocks Remain Low

Despite the recent spell of heavy rain, Mumbai's water reserves remain worryingly low. The city's seven lakes held just 1.08 lakh million litres of water—7.53% of their total capacity—on Friday, compared with 5.20 lakh million litres, or 35.97% of capacity, on the same day last year.

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