Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms As Monsoon Arrival Faces Delay

Pre-monsoon showers and gusty winds are expected across Mumbai this week as the city awaits the delayed southwest monsoon | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 1: A day after the metropolis received its first pre-monsoon showers, the weather remained partly cloudy and windy on Monday, bringing slight relief from the extreme heat and humidity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a Yellow Alert for the entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its metropolitan region, for thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds this week.

Rain and thunderstorms likely over next 48 hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds towards night/early morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 26°C, a two-degree drop from last week.

Monsoon onset remains delayed

Meanwhile, the wait for the arrival of the monsoon is still longer. The arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala was forecast to be on May 26; however, almost a week later, the monsoon is yet to hit the southernmost Indian state. This delay will thereby also result in a delay in the onset of the monsoon over Mumbai and Maharashtra.

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If the southwest monsoon had progressed as predicted by the IMD, its arrival over Mumbai would have been by June 6. However, as of June 1, the financial capital is still awaiting full-fledged pre-monsoon rainfall.

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