Mumbai Gets First Premonsoon Showers; IMD Issues 5-Day Thunderstorm Alert As Monsoon Arrival Faces Delay | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to its first premonsoon showers on Sunday, giving slight relief from the heat and humidity. Several areas recieved above 30 mm rainfall within couple of hours. The areas which recieved comparatively high rainfall included Chembur (35 mm), Bandra Kurla complex (30 mm), Mankhurd (22 mm), Santacruz (19 mm) and others. The eastern suburbs received more rainfall compared to the western suburbs and city area.

The IMD has also sounded alert for 'thundersorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds coming at the speed of 30-50 kmph for entire Maharashtra, including Mumbai and it's metropolitan region for the next five days.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with possibility of light rain/ thundershower towards evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 28°C, respectively.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at Mumbai's Colaba observatory were 35.8°C and 29°C, respectively. While the Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures at 34.8°C and 26.9°C, respectively.

Although the metropolis witnessed premonsoon rainfall, the wait for monsoon is still longer. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on May 26 (with 4 days error margin), however by May 31 night the monsoon has not arrived over the southern India, thereby delaying its onset over Mumbai and Maharashtra as well. As per the first forecast by the IMD, the southwest monsoon was expected to arrive over Mumbai by June 6, which is most likely delayed now.

The delay in monsoon arrival can also be attributed to the El Nino climatic conditions, which is slowly transitioning towards pacific region. Due to this climatic condition, the IMD in its second stage forecast for monsoon 2026 (June to September) has predicted 90% rainfall- that is below average overall country. The possibility of the below average or less rainfall is given at 84%.

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