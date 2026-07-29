Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And Thane Until Friday; Orange Alert For Palghar & Raigad

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across Mumbai and neighbouring districts, issuing Yellow and Orange alerts | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Moderate to heavy rain spells are likely in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the next couple of days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane districts for Thursday and Friday, while an Orange Alert has been issued for Palghar and Raigad districts. On Wednesday, too, the metropolis received moderate to heavy rain spells at isolated places, and the skies remained cloudy.

Rain Likely Over Next 48 Hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and its suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31°C and 25°C, respectively.

Lake Levels Improve

Following satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas this month, lake levels have increased. The total water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai stood at 88.17 per cent on Wednesday morning.

Last year, on the same day, the level was 88.38 per cent. The total capacity of the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres, and the usable water stock as of Wednesday morning was 12.76 lakh million litres.

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Despite the late onset of the monsoon, the intense downpour the region witnessed earlier this month has made up for the delay.

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