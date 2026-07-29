Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light Showers & Gusty Winds Likely; IMD Issues No Rain Alert | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Wednesday morning as monsoon conditions continued across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another day of light rainfall and thundershowers but has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, the city and its suburbs are expected to witness partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. While widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by occasional gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts expected to reach 50-60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

Although the intensity of rainfall has eased compared to last week's heavy downpours, residents have been advised to remain cautious during sudden spells of rain, particularly in low-lying areas that are prone to brief waterlogging and traffic congestion.

This monsoon season has already been wetter than last year. According to IMD data, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 1,883.9 mm of rainfall so far, accounting for 81.24 per cent of its average annual rainfall. The figure is around 26 per cent higher than the rainfall recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Similarly, the Colaba observatory has received 1,590.3 mm of rainfall this season, which is 75.91 per cent of its average annual rainfall. This is nearly 31 per cent higher than the amount recorded during the same period last year, reflecting an active southwest monsoon over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

The recent spell of monsoon showers has also continued to improve the city's air quality. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 32 on Wednesday morning, keeping the city firmly in the 'Good' category. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', indicating clean air with minimal health risk for the general public.

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