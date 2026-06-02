Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heat, Humidity Persist Amid Delay In Monsoon Arrival

Mumbaikars continue to face sweltering weather conditions as above-normal temperatures persist and the southwest monsoon remains delayed | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, June 2: Amid the prolonged wait for the arrival of the monsoon, Mumbaikars continue to endure the intense heat, as Mumbai and its metropolitan region continue to record above-normal temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also sounded a Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid conditions along with the possibility of light rains' for the next two days.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C, which was 2.5°C above normal. The minimum temperature was 28.6°C, which was 1°C above normal. The humidity level peaked at 81%.

IMD forecasts hot and humid conditions

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rains towards night/early morning. Hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail, and the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 28°C, respectively.

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Monsoon onset remains delayed

Meanwhile, the arrival of the southwest monsoon has been delayed. The IMD had forecast the arrival of the monsoon over Kerala on May 26. However, a week later, the monsoon is yet to arrive.

The delay in the onset of the monsoon over the southern Indian state has thereby delayed its progression towards Mumbai and Maharashtra as well.

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