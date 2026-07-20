Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Rain Intensifies; BMC Advises Residents To Boil Drinking Water

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai as the IMD issued an Orange Alert and the BMC advised residents to boil and filter drinking water | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The metropolis was lashed with intense spells of rain over the weekend, ending the week-long lull. Several areas received more than 150 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, bringing relief from the humidity.

The intensity of the rainfall is expected to increase on Tuesday as an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall with occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph has been sounded for Mumbai and its metropolitan region. Thereafter, the alert has been downgraded to Yellow for Wednesday and Thursday.

For Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had sounded a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts. The weather stations that recorded the highest rainfall (from Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 9 pm) included Gawandpada, Mulund West (195 mm); Marol Fire Station (164 mm); S Ward, Bhandup (173 mm); MCMCR, Powai (162 mm); Aarey Colony, Goregaon (150 mm); and Trombay (124 mm), among others.

Pedestrians walk during the rain at CSMT in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Suburbs Receive Heavier Rain

On Monday, the suburbs received more rain than the city area. As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28°C and 24°C.

As of Monday morning, the total rainfall so far this monsoon recorded at the Colaba observatory was 1,408.9 mm, which is 67.25% of the annual average. The Santacruz observatory recorded 1,695.2 mm of rainfall, which is 73.10% of the annual average.

Meanwhile, it has rained satisfactorily in the catchment areas as well, leading to the water stock in the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai crossing 54%. As of Monday 6 am, the total usable water available at the seven reservoirs was 7.82 lakh million litres, which comes to 54.05%. On the same day last year, it was 82.07%, while in 2024 it was 40.96%.

The lake levels are expected to increase further over the next couple of days, considering the forecast of heavy rainfall.

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BMC Issues Water Advisory

As the catchment areas of the reservoirs have received heavy rainfall over the last couple of days, muddy water has entered the riverbed. The civic body has received complaints of muddy water, especially from the western suburbs.

Although purification measures have been taken and adequate chlorine is being used for disinfection, as a precautionary measure, citizens have been advised to filter and boil water before drinking.

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