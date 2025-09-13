 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Next 4 Days; Relief From Humidity Expected
Mumbai and it's metropolitan regions are expected to get relief from the heightened humidity as the (India Meteorological Department IMD) has issued alert for heavy downpour for the next four days.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
IMD issues rainfall alert for Mumbai and MMR; city likely to get relief from heat and humidity | Representational Image

For September 13 and 14, the districts of Mumbai and Thane are placed under Yellow Alert (heavy rainfall at isolated places) and Palghar under Orange Alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall).

Relief from Heat and Humidity

The city was lashed with intense rainfall in August. However, since last week there has been decrease in the monsoon activity, resulting in hike in the temperatures, heat and humidity.

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be partly cloudy sky with light rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 25°C, respectively.

Rainfall Status Across City and Suburbs

As of September 10, Mumbai has received 95% of its average annual rainfall, with the eastern suburbs receiving 2269.65 mm of rainfall, the western suburbs with 2239.95 mm and the city area with 1767.62 mm of rainfall.

