Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Revival Of Monsoon Rainfall As City Records Light Showers

Light rain returned to Mumbai as the IMD forecast a revival of monsoon activity across the region over the weekend | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: After a week of barely measurable drizzle, Mumbai received light rain on Saturday morning, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a revival in rainfall activity and moderate showers across the city and neighbouring districts over the weekend.

According to data from the BMC's automated weather stations, Mumbai recorded light rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday. The IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 1.2 mm and Santacruz 3.8 mm, while the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall at 15.27 mm, followed by the western suburbs at 7.31 mm and the island city at 1.67 mm.

Rain Activity Set To Revive

After days of sunshine and above-normal temperatures, Mumbai turned cloudy on Saturday, witnessing spells of light rain. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad and Palghar, warning of heavy rain in isolated areas, but no alert has been issued for Mumbai or any region for Sunday.

Weather experts attributed the expected rainfall to an upper-air cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system, which are likely to draw moisture into the region and trigger further showers.

Mumbai has surpassed its average monthly rainfall of 920 mm, with the suburbs recording 1,159 mm until Saturday. The surplus was driven by intense rainfall between July 1 and 8. Despite the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon, Mumbai has recorded 47% more rainfall than the seasonal average so far.

Water Stock Remains Stable

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported nine short-circuit incidents and eight cases of tree or branch collapse, though no injuries were reported. The seven lakes supplying the city hold 7.34 lakh million litres (ML) of water—50.77% of their total capacity, enough to last 180 days.

Despite the 10% water cut imposed from May 15, the BMC has not yet decided to withdraw it, as the city needs 14.47 lakh ML in its lakes by October 1 to ensure a year-round supply.

Water stock as on July 18

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2026 – 734891...50.77 percent

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2024 – 556782...38.47 percent

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