Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light To Moderate Rain Until July-End; No Alerts For City, Thane Under Yellow Alert

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai through the end of July, while Thane remains under a yellow alert | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: After spells of heavy rainfall in parts of the city this week, Mumbai and Palghar district are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall till the end of July, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing no rain alerts between July 26 and 29. Thane, however, has been placed under a yellow alert on Sunday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to data from the BMC's automated weather stations, Mumbai received light to moderate rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday. The IMD's Colaba observatory recorded 14.4 mm of rain, while Santacruz received 4.6 mm.

Among the city's three regions, the eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall at 11.36 mm, followed by the western suburbs (6.98 mm) and the island city (6.51 mm).

Rain Alerts For Neighbouring Districts

After witnessing heavy rainfall at isolated places over the past few days, Mumbai experienced only light showers over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane on July 26, while Raigad has been placed under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 26 and a yellow alert on July 27. No rain alerts have been issued for Mumbai and Palghar over the next four days.

Reservoir Levels Remain Healthy

Mumbai has already surpassed its average July rainfall of 920 mm, with the IMD's Colaba observatory recording 1,570 mm and Santacruz recording 1,876 mm till Saturday. The surplus was largely driven by intense rainfall between July 1 and 8.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have reached a combined storage of 12.11 lakh million litres (ML), or 83 per cent of their total capacity, enough to meet Mumbai's water needs for 295 days. The city requires 14.47 lakh ML in its reservoirs by October 1 to ensure an uninterrupted year-round supply.

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Water Cut Continues

Despite the healthy reservoir levels, the BMC has continued the 10 per cent water cut imposed on May 15, citing the IMD's forecast of below-normal rainfall later this monsoon season due to the expected El Niño effect.

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