Heavy Rain Triggers Massive Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway; Thousands Stranded For Over 15 Hours | AI

Dahanu: Heavy rainfall over the past two days in Palghar district and neighbouring Gujarat has caused a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway since Friday morning.

Passengers Stuck Without Food and Water; Women, Children, Elderly Face Hardship

The floodwaters of the Daman Ganga River in Gujarat overflowed onto the highway, bringing traffic to a complete halt. As a result, thousands of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

According to drivers, many passengers have been stuck for the past 13 to 15 hours without access to drinking water and food. Small children, women, and senior citizens are facing severe difficulties due to the situation.

Traffic Towards Gujarat Remains Completely Halted Between Achhad and Manor

Local police and highway authorities are working to restore normal traffic movement. Some traffic towards Mumbai was partially restored by afternoon, but congestion on the highway continues.

After rainfall reduced after midnight on Friday, stranded vehicles started moving slowly. However, traffic towards Gujarat remained completely halted since early morning, leading to long queues of vehicles between Achhad and Manor.

Drivers Stop Vehicles for Safety; No Facilities Available at Nearby Eateries

Due to ongoing construction work of a flyover at Vivalvedhe, traffic has been diverted through service roads, which has further worsened the congestion.

Vehicle drivers reported that due to heavy rainfall, vehicles were forced to stop on the roadside for safety reasons. With no proper facilities available at nearby hotels or roadside eateries, passengers are facing major hardships.

Authorities are making efforts to clear the highway and restore traffic movement. Stranded commuters have demanded immediate assistance and basic facilities during the crisis.

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