Despite Four Lakes Overflowing and 77% Stock, BMC Keeps 10% Water Cut Over El Niño Rainfall Deficit Fears |

Mumbai: Despite four of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai overflowing and the combined lake stock reaching 77 percent of capacity, the BMC has decided to continue the 10 percent water cut imposed on May 15, citing concerns over a possible El Niño-induced rainfall deficit in August and September.

Stock Rose 16% in Two Days; Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar, and Tulsi Full

As of July 24, the seven lakes together hold 11.23 lakh million litres (ML) of water, enough to meet the city's needs for 274 days. Following heavy rainfall in Thane district, where most of the lakes are located, the water stock rose by nearly 16 percent between 6 am on July 22 and 6 am on July 24. Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vehar and Tulsi lakes have already reached full capacity.

However, with the weather bureau forecasting low rainfall in August and September due to the expected El Niño effect, the BMC is adopting a cautious approach. "The El Niño effect is likely to persist until next year. The state irrigation department has instructed all civic bodies to plan water availability till August 31, 2027. We will review the situation once all seven lakes are full, likely by September, before taking a decision on withdrawing the water cut," a senior civic official said.

Among the remaining lakes, Bhatsa is at 77 percent, Middle Vaitarna at 75 percent, and Upper Vaitarna at 62 percent of their capacities. Mumbai requires 14.47 lakh ML in its seven lakes by October 1 to ensure an uninterrupted year-round supply. The BMC currently supplies 4,100 MLD of water against a daily demand of 4,600 ML.

Water stock as on July 24

Lakes.....current level(mtrs) ....Full level (mtrs)...useful content (ML)

Upper Vaitarna..600.83....603.51....142976

Modak Sagar....163.16......163.15...128925

Tansa...128.63......128.54...143299

Middle Vaitarna....276.74...285...145412

Bhatsa...134.70......142.07....527087

Vehar...80.52.....80.12....27698

Tulsi...139.39.....139.17...8046

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