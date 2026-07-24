Maharashtra Govt Introduces Five-Star Rating System For 623 Public Hospitals To Boost Quality And Transparency | AI

Mumbai: In a major step towards improving the quality, transparency and accountability of public healthcare services, the Maharashtra government has introduced a five-star rating system for 623 hospitals functioning under the Public Health Department. The initiative, announced through a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Friday, aims to help citizens assess the quality of healthcare services while encouraging hospitals to continuously improve their performance.

System Designed to Strengthen Infrastructure and Adopt Measurable Quality Standards

The government said the new system has been designed to ensure that quality healthcare reaches every citizen by strengthening infrastructure, promoting digital initiatives and adopting measurable quality standards. Public hospitals, particularly those serving rural and remote areas, play a crucial role in the state's healthcare network. The star rating system is expected to make hospital performance more transparent and easily understandable for the public.

Under the framework, hospitals will be assessed on five broad parameters—service availability and responsiveness, diagnostic facilities and availability of essential medicines, hospital efficiency, quality of medical services, and patient facilities along with citizen feedback. These parameters have been divided into ten measurable criteria, including specialist services, attendance of doctors and staff, availability of medicines, use of laboratory, X-ray and ECG facilities, OPD attendance, bed occupancy, number of deliveries and major surgeries, cleanliness, patient amenities and overall patient satisfaction.

Ten Measurable Criteria Evaluated on Binary Scale; Ratings Range from Zero to Five Stars

Each criterion will be evaluated on a binary scale of "complete" or "incomplete", with hospitals receiving either zero or half a star for every benchmark achieved. The total score will determine a hospital's overall rating from zero to five stars. Hospitals fulfilling all ten criteria will be awarded the highest five-star rating, while those failing to meet any benchmark will receive zero stars. Separate benchmarks will be prescribed for different categories of hospitals to ensure fair evaluation according to their capacity and functions.

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The ratings will be announced twice every year, in January and August, based on physical inspections and analysis of institutional data collected since the previous evaluation. Hospitals securing four stars or more will receive special recognition certificates as an incentive for maintaining high standards of healthcare delivery.

The star rating system will apply to 623 government healthcare institutions across Maharashtra, including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, women's hospitals, general hospitals, referral hospitals and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) hospitals. The government believes the initiative will promote healthy competition among public hospitals, improve patient experience and strengthen public confidence in the state's healthcare system.

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