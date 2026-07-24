FDA Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Drug Trade And Unlicensed Medicine Sales Across Maharashtra, Seizes Stocks Worth ₹3.73 Lakh | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on the illegal drug trade, unlicensed manufacture and sale of medicines, mislabelled products, and the unauthorised sale of abortion pills. Raids conducted across Mumbai, Kalyan, Nagpur, Akola and Kolhapur resulted in the seizure of drug stocks worth around ₹3.73 lakh, with cases registered under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the NDPS Act, 1985, and other applicable laws.

Kalyan Clinic Raided for Allopathic Drugs Without Valid Licence; ₹1.03 Lakh Seized

Among the major actions, a joint team of the FDA and the Health Department raided M/s Prakash Poly Clinic in Kalyan (East) on July 21 and seized allopathic medicines stocked without a valid drug sales licence. Drug stocks worth Rs 1.03 lakh were confiscated, while two samples were sent to a government laboratory for analysis. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the establishment.

In Mumbai, FDA officials raided M/s Jayman Industry in Kalbadevi on July 22 and seized Ellot Hand Cleanser allegedly being manufactured without the mandatory production licence. Products worth ₹1.10 lakh were confiscated and samples collected for laboratory analysis. Officials said the unit had violated provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules.

Nagpur Seizure Includes 1,618 Vials of 'For Export Only' Misbranded Injection

In Nagpur, the FDA seized 1,618 vials of Bacteriostatic Water for Injection labelled "For Export Only" from M/s Skyline Impex. The stock, valued at ₹74,610, was found to be misbranded as the labels lacked mandatory statutory information.

Read Also Mumbai Police Faces Fresh Controversy Over Viral Video Of Officer Allegedly Mishandling Woman...

In a separate operation at Kanhan in Nagpur, the FDA and local police seized 7,174 Tramadol capsules worth Rs 71,740 under the NDPS Act. In Ichalkaranji, officials confiscated misbranded Ayurvedic medicines worth Rs 6,080 for labelling violations. In Akola, a joint operation with the Local Crime Branch led to the seizure of illegal abortion drugs worth Rs 4,114 from an unlicensed operator, with a criminal case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards violations involving drug quality and illegal drug trade. He said strict action against misbranded medicines, unlicensed drug businesses, illegal sale of abortion drugs and NDPS violations will continue across Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/