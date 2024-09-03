Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For City, Heavy Rain For Maharashtra's Interior Regions

Mumbai Weather Update: | FPJ

Mumbai: While the monsoon has been subdued in Mumbai over the past few days, bringing only light and scattered showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an enhancement in rainfall activity over the interior parts of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. However, the IMD has not issued any rain alert for Mumbai and its surrounding districts in the coming five days.

According to the IMD, Mumbai will continue to experience generally cloudy skies with occasional light to moderate spells of rain and thunderstorms over the city and suburbs. Temperatures in Mumbai are expected to remain stable, with maximum temperatures around 30°C and minimum temperatures at 27°C over the next 24 to 48 hours. Beyond that, the city can expect partly cloudy skies with light rain showers.

IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble explained the weather situation, noting that the rise in temperature over the past few days is due to the decrease in rainfall. “We are expecting light to moderate rain in Mumbai for the next 3 to 4 days. However, for the rest of Maharashtra, particularly the northern parts, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected due to a depression formed in central India,” Kamble said. “There is no alert for Mumbai for the next five days.”

The depression over south Odisha and adjoining areas of north Andhra Pradesh and South Chhattisgarh has moved at a speed of 8 kmph and is currently centered over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana. This system is expected to enhance rainfall activity in the interior regions of Maharashtra over the next 24 hours.

For Monday IMD had issued a red alert for Dhule, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded districts, while seven districts across Maharashtra were on orange alert. No orange or Red alert has been issued for Tuesday in Maharashtra by the IMD.