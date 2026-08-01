Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Four-Day Dry Spell Until August 4 As Reservoirs Reach 88.41 Per Cent Capacity

IMD has forecast a dry spell across Mumbai until August 4 even as the city's reservoir storage remains at 88.41% capacity | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 2, 2026: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast no significant rainfall over Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from August 1 to 4, indicating the likelihood of a prolonged dry spell.

Mumbai recorded light to moderate rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, with the island city receiving the highest average rainfall at 32.08 mm, followed by the eastern suburbs (11.34 mm) and the western suburbs (7.16 mm), according to data from the BMC's automated weather stations.

Dry Spell Likely To Continue

The city is likely to witness a prolonged dry spell over the next few days, with the IMD issuing no rainfall alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Raigad alone has been placed under a Yellow Alert for August 2, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places, while no alerts have been issued for subsequent days.

The forecast comes after a week of light, intermittent showers and aligns with the IMD's seasonal outlook, which predicts below-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon (August–September) due to the continued risk of El Niño, a climatic phenomenon typically associated with a weaker monsoon over India.

July Rainfall Remains Above Average

Despite the recent lull, Mumbai recorded its fourth-wettest July since 2015, according to the IMD. The Colaba Observatory logged 1,176.5 mm of rainfall during the month, while the Santacruz Observatory recorded an even higher 1,491.9 mm. Since the onset of the monsoon, cumulative rainfall as of August 1 has reached 1,626.9 mm at Colaba and 1,913 mm at Santacruz.

Water Stock Remains Comfortable

Meanwhile, the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have reached a combined storage of 12.79 lakh million litres (ML), or 88.41 per cent of their total capacity—enough to meet the city's water requirement for the next 312 days.

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However, the BMC has retained the 10 per cent water cut imposed from May 15 as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate reserves until the next monsoon. The city requires 14.47 lakh ML in its reservoirs by October 1 to guarantee an uninterrupted year-round water supply.

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