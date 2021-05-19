Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers for today

Two days after Cyclone Tauktae unleashed destruction and caused record highest rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city for the next 24 hours.

"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places," the IMD Mumbai's website said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the weather in the city remained pleasant, with light rainfall and the maximum temperature dipped to 31.6° C at Santacruz and 30.6° C at Colaba.