Mumbai weather update: IMD forecasts cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers for today

Two days after Cyclone Tauktae unleashed destruction and caused record highest rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city for the next 24 hours.
"Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places," the IMD Mumbai's website said.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the weather in the city remained pleasant, with light rainfall and the maximum temperature dipped to 31.6° C at Santacruz and 30.6° C at Colaba.
The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai experienced its closest brush with a mega-cyclonic storm in the past 73 years, and the third most severe cyclone impact in the past 3 three years in a row after Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra coast in 2020 and Cyclone Vayu had moved away parallel to the west coast in 2019.
On Monday, IMD recorded a staggering average 230.3 mm rainfall in the suburbs and average 207.6 mm rains in the city side, both a record during the peak summer month of May in the past century. The city's annual average rainfall is around 2,500 mm, implying the cyclone brought nearly 9 percent of this year's likely total rains.
