Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Downgrades Red Alert To Yellow, Predicts Continued Showers Expected After Substantial Rainfall | FPJ

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai and its suburbs experienced significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, with forecasts predicting continued showers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported generally cloudy skies with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain throughout the city and suburbs.

In light of the subdued showers, the IMD has downgraded the red alert and now sounded a yellow alert in Mumbai, which is slated to remain in place until Wednesday morning. The weather department has indicated that the city may witness heavy rainfall in isolated pockets today. While no warning has been issued in Mumbai for Wednesday, a yellow alert has been sounded again between Thursday and Saturday.

Rainfall data collected from 08:30 AM on July 8 to 05:30 AM on July 9 highlights the severity of the downpour. Key areas recorded substantial rainfall, with Byculla and Matunga leading at 167.0 mm and 167.5 mm, respectively. Other notable areas included Santacruz with 154.2 mm, Colaba with 161.2 mm, and Sion with 158.5 mm. Dahisar, Ram Mandir, and Vikhroli also experienced significant rainfall, measuring 113.0 mm, 156.0 mm, and 124.0 mm, respectively.

The average rainfall from 08:00 AM to 11:00 PM on July 8 was substantial across various parts of the city, recording 116.07 mm in Mumbai City, 84.77 mm in the Eastern Suburbs, and 109.50 mm in the Western Suburbs. Today's weather forecast at 08:00 AM reiterated the expectation of a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy rain spells in the city and suburbs.

Other areas in the region also experienced notable weather conditions. Aurangabad recorded a high of 33.2°C and a low of 22.4°C with no rainfall. In contrast, Mumbai-Santacruz experienced temperatures between 29.3°C and 24.3°C, coupled with 154 mm of rain.

Mahabaleshwar, known for its cooler climate, registered 20.1°C and 17.0°C with 35 mm of rain. Panjim in Goa saw substantial rainfall of 192 mm with temperatures ranging between 26.8°C and 23.4°C. Ratnagiri and Mumbai-Colaba also reported significant rainfall, recording 128 mm and 161 mm, respectively.

IMD Chief Scientist Sunil Kamble stated, “The weather patterns are changing very frequently. The city will see moderate rains now and will experience less rain than on July 8, bringing relief to daily life.”