Mumbai Rains: What's The Weather Prediction For Today? Are Trains Running?

After facing hardships in their commute on Monday, Mumbaikars were wary about the weather and the rains on Tuesday (July 9). There was a let up in the downpour early in the day. However, there are predictions of heavy rains and as the day progresses, office-goers may have to keep an eye on weather updates.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies throughout the day. The department has also said that there is a likelihood of spells medium to heavy rain. The rains are likely to get stronger later on as IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in next 48 hours

Are local trains running?

Yes, As per updates from central and western railway as of 8 am and 7:30 am local trains are running normally.

In their social media posts on X, central and western railway have declared that trains are running normally on all lines

When is the high tide?

When it rains, it becomes important to keep an eye on the high tide timings as it is during this period that rate of drainage of water from the city and suburbs reduces.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a 4.31 metre high tide is expected at 2:33 pm today. While a low tide of 1.63 metres is expected at 8:36 pm.

🗓️ ०९ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात आकाश अंशतः ढगाळ राहून अधूनमधून पावसाच्या मध्यम ते तीव्र सरी कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - दुपारी - ०२:३३ वाजता - ४.३१ मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - ०८:३६ वाजता - १.६३ मीटर



🌊 भरती - (उद्या - दि.१०.०७.२०२४) मध्यरात्री - ०२:१९ वाजता -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2024

Are the buses running?

In its social media post on X, BEST has said that its services were operating normally. But it also provided information about routes in Sangam Nagar which were curtailed.

So what's the weather verdict for today?

From the early inputs at least, it appears that situation today is slightly better than what it was yesterday. However, it is advisable to keep one eye on the updates. Free Press Journal will continue to bring you the latest.