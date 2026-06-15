Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions To Prevail, Light Rain Likely To Hit MMR; High Tide Of 4.80 Metres Expected This Afternoon |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies on Monday, with the IMD forecasting hot and humid conditions across both the city and suburbs through the day. While daytime weather is expected to remain largely dry, there is a possibility of light rain during the night and early morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow nowcast warning for Mumbai, forecasting light rain at isolated places over the next three hours. According to the weather alert issued at 8:30 am, light showers are very likely in parts of the city, prompting authorities to advise citizens to take necessary precautions while travelling.

High Tide Warning For Mumbai Today

Meanwhile, tidal activity is expected to remain major today. A major high tide of 4.80 metres is forecast at 12:14 pm, followed by another high tide of 4.11 metres at 11:59 pm. The next low tide is expected at 6:16 pm with a sea level of 1.68 metres, while a low tide of 0.11 metres is forecast at 6:03 am on June 16.

Civic authorities are likely to closely monitor low-lying and flood-prone areas, particularly during the afternoon high tide period. Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates issued by the IMD and disaster management authorities.

AQI.in

AQI Remains In Good Range

Air quality data released on Monday morning showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 20, placing the city firmly in the 'good' category. The development continues a positive trend observed over the past few weeks, during which the city has largely maintained good to moderate air quality levels.

However, air quality varied across different locations. Ghatkopar West recorded the highest AQI in the city at 63, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Versova registered an AQI of 42, while Malad West and Juhu continued to remain in the 'good' range with AQI 37 and 33.

Several parts of south and western Mumbai reported exceptionally clean air. Andheri recorded an AQI of just 7, while Walkeshwar, Prabhadevi, Bandra and Dahisar also remained comfortably within the 'good' category.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 200 'poor', 201 to 300 'unhealthy', and anything above 300 falls under the 'severe' category.

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