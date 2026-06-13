Mumbai Monsoon Alert: BMC Releases 2026 High Tide Schedule, Citizens Advised To Stay Away From Sea During Peak Tides | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: With the monsoon season underway, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released its 2026 high tide calendar, warning citizens to exercise caution during periods of major tidal activity that could increase the risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along the city's coastline.

According to the schedule issued by the civic body, Mumbai will witness several high tides exceeding 4.5 metres between June and September. The highest tide of the season is expected on July 16, when the sea level is forecast to reach 4.89 metres.

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The city is set to experience a series of major high tides in June, particularly between June 14 and June 19, when tide levels are expected to range between 4.64 metres and 4.87 metres. Another spell of major tidal activity is forecast between July 13 and July 18, with the sea expected to rise up to 4.89 metres.

In August, major high tides are predicted from August 12 to August 16, with tide heights ranging from 4.50 metres to 4.83 metres. September is also expected to witness several high tides above 4.5 metres, with the highest tidal activity concentrated between September 10 and September 28.

Authorities Issue Safety Advisory

The civic body has urged residents to avoid venturing into the sea, especially during high tide periods and adverse weather conditions. Authorities have also appealed to citizens to strictly follow advisories issued by the BMC, Mumbai Police and other disaster management agencies throughout the monsoon season.

Major high tides often coincide with heavy rainfall, increasing the possibility of waterlogging in vulnerable parts of the city. Emergency response teams and disaster management units remain on alert during such periods to deal with any weather-related emergencies.

Flooding Risks Under Watch

Mumbai experiences some of its most challenging monsoon conditions when intense rainfall coincides with high tide, restricting the natural drainage of rainwater into the sea. As a result, civic authorities closely monitor tide patterns every year and issue public advisories to minimise risks.

The BMC has requested citizens to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to seafronts during rough weather and cooperate with authorities to ensure public safety during the monsoon months.

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